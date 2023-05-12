WASPA welcomes new board

The Wireless Application Service Providers' Association (WASPA) has appointed new board members for 2023, with James McNab returning as chairman.

McNab previously served in the chairmanship role in 2017, according to a statement. He is the longest serving WASPA board member, having held a number of portfolios since 2013, including communications, code of conduct, telco affairs and vice-chairman.

Michiel Huisamen, who has formed part of the WASPA board since 2019 and headed up the wholesale portfolio, will take over as vice-chairman this year, says the association.

Other board members include: Casper de Villiers (treasurer and finance portfolio), Rory Anderson (communications portfolio), Lianda Holleman (membership portfolio), Sean Nieuwoudt (code of conduct portfolio) and Nadia Visser (telco affairs portfolio).

“2023 is a year of change for us,” says McNab. “With a number of tenures coming to an end and new members joining the board, this allows us to relook our operations and improve our best practices.

“Additionally, given it is also our run up to our 20th year next year, it gives us an opportunity to bring in different viewpoints and take the exceptional work over the last few years and amplify it.”

Formed in 2004, WASPA is a self-regulatory body with a mandate to represent and regulate its voluntary members, which provide mobile-based value-added services, otherwise known as WASPs.

The industry body elects its new office bearers during its annual general meeting.

WASPA highlights that its role is not only to ensure there is growth for the industry, but that consumers are protected as the market evolves.

“Over the years, WASPA has worked closely with the networks to define consumer protection through the code of conduct rules,” notes McNab.

“Because we are a self-regulatory body, the expertise that comes into WASPA is applicable both globally and locally, and as such, we can focus our efforts on where it matters, for the betterment of the industry and the protection of consumers and businesses. We look forward to continuing to do so, with fresh ideas, innovation and consistency.”