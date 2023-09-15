SITA rewards excellence in public innovation

Mamela Luthuli, CEO and founder of Take Note IT, and SALGA were named among winners of the GovTech 2023 Digital Public Service Awards.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies,Take Note ITand the South African Local Government Association(SALGA) were among the winners of the GovTech 2023 Digital Public Service Awards.

The State IT Agency (SITA) introduced the awards at the 2015 edition of GovTech, as a way toencourage more people to take part in innovating solutions that combat present-day or future challenges through creativity, research and/or collaboration.

The awards, SITA’s head of corporate affairs Tlali Tlali said previously, create space for benchmarking on innovations in the industry, while ensuring the best products are acknowledged and showcased.

The awards are open to all members of the South African public, while the Africa Award is open to the rest of the African continent.

Cassava Technologies business Liquid Intelligent Technologies was named the winner of two categories; namely, the Africa and digital partnerships awards.

The Africa award recognises Liquid Intelligent’s work in ICT across the continent, while the second acknowledges the progress made through its YES4YOUTH IT training programme.

“We are honoured to be recognised for our efforts in both these areas,” says Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa.

“We are deeply committed to fostering the growth and education of young individuals in South Africa, and working with YES4YOUTH to deliver a variety of learning and skills programmes that are improving knowledge and skills in the ICT sector, and granting access to opportunities for the unemployed youth in our communities.

“This recognition also reiterates that public-private partnerships are key, and we are grateful for the opportunity to play an integral role in digitally transforming South Africa.”

Among the 2023 award winners is cyber security and IT solutions firm Take Note IT, which scooped the community builder recognition award, while SALGA was awarded the digital governance award.

Other winners include:

Digital innovator award: Huawei

Digital education award: Compu-Wizkidz

SMME recognition award: Malesela Samuel Mogale Business Enterprise

Digital woman award: Zandile Mkwanazi

Government technology leader award: Suvash Singh

ICT public service delivery large companies award – Boxfusion

GovTech was this week hosted in Durban by SITA, in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.