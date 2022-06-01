Arrow Electronics announces alliance with Senseye to deliver AI-based predictive maintenance solutions for industrial sectors

James Stannard, vice-president sales of Arrow’s intelligent solutions business in EMEA.

Arrow Electronics, represented in South Africa by Altron Arrow, has signed an agreement with Senseye, a leading industry 4.0 company specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) based predictive maintenance.

Under the agreement, which covers Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the companies will bring to market an AI and machine learning-powered machine monitoring and predictive maintenance solution for industrial organisations with preconfigured hardware that sends machine data to the Senseye PdM platform in Microsoft Azure and leverages the Azure IoT Hub service to ingest data. Senseye joins the ecosystem of collaborators with which Arrow develops complete operational technology solutions for multiple vertical sectors. Senseye provides cloud software and application expertise, while Arrow supplies preconfigured hardware kits to provide data from the edge, backed by expertise in the deployment and support of that hardware.

The Senseye PdM platform can be integrated with new or existing machinery infrastructure. By monitoring key parameters, such as current and vibration, Senseye PdM can determine machine health and identify signs of impending deterioration to help organisations:

Boost machine availability;

Meet and exceed sustainability goals;

Monitor thousands of machines globally;

Integrate their key systems; and

Guarantee their ROI.

The solution provides access to status information on all assets, enabling models to be developed and analysed, which provides actionable insights into machine condition. This information helps to guide early interventions that can help prevent minor problems from becoming major equipment failures.

Commenting on the arrangement, James Stannard, vice-president sales of Arrow’s intelligent solutions business in EMEA, said: “We are excited to welcome Senseye to the ecosystem of companies that help to deliver comprehensive operational technology systems. Arrow fulfils the role of solution orchestrator, bringing together the ingredients and helping ensure that all the necessary technologies and skills are in place and function smoothly together.”

Simon Kampa, CEO at Senseye, said: “Our strategic alliances have been carefully selected for their best-in-breed technology, expertise and their ability to help accelerate our customers’ industry 4.0 journey. By working in close collaboration with Arrow and Microsoft, I believe we can support organisations to reduce unplanned machine downtime and meet their sustainability goals on a global scale.”