Coding, robotics added to Edu Inc’s curriculum

Private school Education Incorporated (Edu Inc) has expanded its learning approach, introducing coding and robotics as part of its hybrid education model.

Located in Fourways, Sandton, Edu Inc was founded in 2013 by Gershom and Jacqueline Aitchisons. The school offers classes from grades four to 12, with a maximum of 12 learners per class. It has 60 learners in total.

In an interview with ITWeb, Gershom Aitchisons, head of Edu Inc, says adding coding and robotics to the school’s curriculum is in line with making sure learners are technologically future-ready after matric.

“Our learners live in a world that is evolving and developing at an exponentially fast pace,” he states. “Our aim is to make learners familiar with a system that equips them to be future entrepreneurs that can be critical thinkers, with the ability to create, build, problem solve and develop ideas.

Aitchisons explains that Edu Inc purchased six Lego Mindstorms EV3 robots; a programmable power brick, servo motors and colour, touch and infrared sensors help the robots move and communicate to familiarise the learners with robots and have the knowledge of how to construct one.

“Our learners in grades seven, eight and nine are provided with technological skills as they are required to undergo a project where they have to build a Raspberry Pi, a very small computer with built-in Bluetooth, network facilities and visual ports.”

Edu Inc is registered with the Gauteng Department of Education, Independent Examinations Board, Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa, as well as Umalusi Council.

Learners require a minimum of 50% to pass any subject at Edu Inc, Aitchisons states, adding those who aspire to an Edu Inc pass must receive an overall average of 75%.

Given the school’s hybrid approach, Aitchisons notes Edu Inc currently has a learner in the UK and a learner in Durban, and also targets learners that migrate and don’t want to change schools.

“We dedicate time to working with our learners on how to implement effective study strategies, how to work collaboratively in groups, and how best to demonstrate the preparation students put into assessments and exams.

“At Education Incorporated, we recognise that all children are unique individuals and that large, busy environments overwhelm some children. Our environment recognises and nurtures the potential of each child, working hand-in-hand with them, showing them what it is like to learn in secure, encouraging and positive surroundings,” he concludes.