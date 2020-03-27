Adobe Stock enabling a new generation of creativity

Digital tools have enabled creativity for generations and Adobe has been at the forefront of innovation with creative tools like Photoshop and Premiere Pro. Recently, Adobe has started to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) into tools like Adobe Stock, to create end-to-end experiences and workflows that help creatives tell stories.

With a growing catalogue of images, videos, templates and 3D objects, Adobe Stock is a valuable resource for content creators who need to source assets quickly and affordably. By integrating their AI-assistant – Adobe Sensei – into Adobe Stock, it’s become easy to consistently categorise, label and search for stock images – and when your stock asset library is over 150 million assets strong, that results in significant time savings for designers. Adobe’s AI and machine learning technology also powers Stock’s search and filter functions, helping designers find the right content, faster – giving them more freedom to experiment and create seamlessly.

“Adobe Stock is a fantastic tool for designers so that they’re not starting from scratch,” says Megan Morahan, Global Creative Director of Product Design at Vistaprint. “When we start from high-quality stock images, we can deliver better designs on a short deadline for our customers.”

Adobe says one of the main goals of this integration was to ensure that content search and discovery will always be relevant and efficient. AI-enabled, innovative search categories now that make a reality.

Visual Search allows creators to use an image they have or find in search results to generate a set of search results that are like that image.

allows creators to use an image they have or find in search results to generate a set of search results that are like that image. Copy space filter identifies images that have space for an overlay.

identifies images that have space for an overlay. Vivid colour sliders allow creators to reshuffle search results based on how vibrant the images are.

allow creators to reshuffle search results based on how vibrant the images are. Depth of field sliders allows creators to reshuffle search results based on how much of a ‘depth of field effect’ or bokeh, the image has.

If that isn’t enough to solidify Adobe Stock as a tool for empowering creatives, Adobe has taken it a step further by streamlining the way creatives work with stock images. Creators can not only source and work with stock content from inside Adobe’s Creative Cloud apps, but they can also crop and adjust images to ensure the perfect fit, before licensing them from inside the apps they are working from.

Streamlined workflows like this are a designer’s dream, allowing them time to focus on creating without time and resource limitations. Adobe’s innovation really is enabling a new generation of creativity. Create faster with perfect high-res stock images, videos and templates integrated directly into your Creative Cloud apps – contact Dax Data to get started.