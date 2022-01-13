Acer SA country manager eyes market share growth

Glenn du Toit, incoming country manager for Acer South Africa.

Hardware and electronics vendor Acer has promoted Glenn du Toit from GM to country manager for SA.

According to the company, the appointment comes at a time when it continues to bring the latest hardware solutions to SA’s consumer, education and enterprise markets.

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's largest ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company has 7 500 employees across the globe who are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of tech products and solutions.

Du Toit has been part of the Acer team for six years, and was appointed GM of Acer Africa in April 2020. Prior to this, he served as head of consumer business for Acer Africa, overseeing the expansion of Acer’s business into the African market.

He has extensive experience in the retail and wholesale sector, with a specialist understanding of omni-channel retailing and the integration of technology solutions in customer behaviour.

According to the company, during his tenure at Acer, he helped build digital and cloud solutions for the ongoing digital transformation of the company.

In his new role, he will focus on growing Acer’s brand equity in various sectors of the industry while ensuring the Acer culture of creativity and end-user focused approach remains central.

Du Toit explains: “Acer is constantly looking for avenues in the empowering of people, from employees and business owners to students and gamers, with a new generation of innovative devices.

“It is a great honour to be given the opportunity to lead a multinational technology company in South Africa. I look forward to this journey, and I will continue to empower my team to make a difference, each day, and build both their own and Acer’s values.”

Having spent the largest portion of his career outside of the IT industry, Du Toit believes he has a wider view of how other industries and multinationals operate on a global scale.