Metallic accelerates data management as a service momentum with new MSP partners and MSP portal

Commvault, a recognised global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, today announced three new managed service provider (MSP) partners are joining the Metallic MSP ecosystem, growing the number of MSPs offering Metallic Data Management-as-a-Service (DMaaS) solutions, while increasing the reach by bringing access to the industry’s leading data protection solutions to more organisations in more geographies. New partners Veristor, GM Sectec and Data Management Professionals South Africa (DMP SA) join global design partner SoftwareONE in delivering Metallic-powered solutions to customers through the new, easy-to-use Metallic MSP partner portal.

The need for cloud-based managed services continues to rise, with many MSPs moving to a SaaS model for their offerings. Building on Commvault’s already strong commitment to MSPs as well as its recent MSP design partnership with SoftwareONE, today’s news amplifies the company’s focus on helping customers drive their digital transformation. Metallic for MSPs helps customers solve for resource constraints and simplify management of data wherever that data lives – from hybrid cloud data centre workloads like SAP HANA and Oracle, to SaaS apps like Microsoft 365 or Dynamics 365, to endpoints. With Metallic for MSPs, Metallic is offering MSPs the unique opportunity to have a single solution of coverage across the broadest set of workloads to solve their customers’ toughest data challenges – all while reducing infrastructure and management overhead costs and providing a quick time to value through accelerated services.

Metallic’s SaaS offerings alongside its Metallic MSP Portal and Metallic Hub enables MSPs to deliver the gold standard in DMaaS. Metallic offers partners a globally available, scalable, always up-to-date, secure and monitored platform so that partners can focus on what is most important – their customers' data needs. Built on Commvault industry-leading technology, Metallic offers data protection for a wide range of workloads, helping customers to avoid data loss and downtime, to safeguard against cyber threats and to meet growing data demands for data compliance and governance – with simple SaaS delivery and fast onboarding.

“We provide our clients with proven consultative processes, fully managed services and the best-of-breed infrastructure and solutions that result in a best-in-class data protection experience that preserves and protects their data, no matter where it lives,” said Matt Bynum, Director, Technology Services, Veristor Systems. “Commvault has made it easier through the new MSP Portal and Metallic Hub. Having infinite scale at our fingertips to seamlessly manage our clients’ data, with decreased overhead and industry-leading security – allows Veristor to go to market faster and more successfully than ever before.”

“A top priority for our customers is keeping their data safe with data protection solutions that are secure, compliant and cost-effective,” said Iniel Dreyer, Managing Director, Data Management Professionals South Africa. “Through Metallic’s data protection as a service, we surpass our customers’ expectations of what data management looks like and provide them with a scalable offering that protects their data, wherever it lives. Metallic’s seamless portal and continuous support also addresses our business needs, increasing our breadth of coverage, time to value and industry leadership.”

