MultiChoice moves to curb password sharing on DStv

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice is making moves to curb concurrent streaming and password sharing on its DStv Now platform.

In a memorandum to MultiChoice staff members today, Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, says: “We are proud that all our customers can enjoy streaming their favourite DStv channels, shows and movies anywhere, anytime on our world-class channels.”

However, he notes that streaming providers around the world face challenges of password sharing and piracy, and DStv is no exception.

“This has a devastating effect on the growth of the entertainment industry generally. Therefore, streaming providers are compelled to take steps to address these activities.”



According to Shiburi, from 22 March, customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time.

However, he adds they will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device.

“We will be communicating to customers regarding this today.”

