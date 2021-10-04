Synnex, Tech Data complete $7.2bn merger

Accenture acquired Gevity, a strategy and consulting service provider focused on helping healthcare industry clients transform their businesses through innovative technology solutions. Accenture also formed agreements to acquire South Africa-based King James Group, a creative agency with deep expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services; BENEXT, an independent product consulting company specialising in product management, agile coaching, cloud-based development and data science; and Experity, a leading provider of cloud-based customer experience and commerce solutions in Brazil.