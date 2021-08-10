Dynamic Technologies steps up global offering with US-based SixthUp

Ashish Choudhary, CEO, SixthUp.

Dynamic Technologies has extended its reach to the US with investment in SixthUp, a US-based consulting firm that provides cloud services and emerging tech and digital journey transformation solutions across a range of industries.

This investment accelerates the Dynamic Technologies strategy of delivering digital, data and cloud solutions from South Africa into the global digital market. SixthUp provides an ideal platform to launch these solutions into the US. Ashish Choudhary, CEO of SixthUp, has extensive experience in the US, South Africa and Indian markets, and is an industry leader in delivering impact to clients via technology solutions.

Chris Wilkins, CEO of Dynamic Technologies, says: “The US market is competitive and fast-moving, and SixthUp provides a rare opportunity for South African professionals to work and learn on a global stage. Dynamic Technologies has the size and scale to invest and compete in offshore markets and is building a dedicated delivery capability to service SixthUp’s US clients. I am also delighted to be working with Ashish again; he is an industry veteran and has been a friend and colleague for many years.”

SixthUp’s suite of offerings includes cloud, data, analytics, AI and machine learning, web application development, automation services backed by accelerators for digital journey transformation, data analytics and insights.

Choudhary explains: “We are seeing growing demand from our clients for end-to-end technology solutions with scale innovation to maximise the solution across their business, support digital transformation, and enable their organisation to stay competitive. This investment by Dynamic Technologies gives us access to the group resources, and strengthens our ability to hire exceptional talent globally, innovate faster and deliver at scale. I am thankful to Chris Wilkins for placing his trust in SixthUp and we’re excited about the future.”