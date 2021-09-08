eBook: The paper-to-digital transformation workbook

From paper to digital

Every business must deal with its own set of challenges, but arching above them all is a single unifying trend: digital transformation.

No matter what issues you’re facing, success will largely depend on how well every aspect of your business adopts digital technology.

Fuelled by the four key elements of digital transformation – social, mobile, analytics and cloud (SMAC) – we’re increasingly living and working in a world where:

Remote working and cloud computing mean “the office” is no longer a place, but a mindset.

People spend most of their time focused on high-value tasks, while analytics and automation enable machines to take care of the repetitive, mundane jobs.

Overall, your people have access to the information they need, where and when they need it. This helps them make informed decisions more quickly, which lets them work in a responsive, customer-centric way. Meanwhile, your operating environment is orderly, optimised and lean.

That future is closer than you think. And much of it starts with paper-to-digital transformation. Challenge the way you work so you’re less dependent on paper, and you free your organisation to focus on high-value activities that drive customer satisfaction and top-line performance.

Going digital will involve changing the way people work, and how they think. People fear the unknown, so communicating the reasons and benefits of change is crucial. Everyone needs to see that the future is brighter than the past.