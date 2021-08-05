Dimension Data bags a SAP Pinnacle Award

NTT, a leading global technology services company, has received the 2021 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Global Outsourcing Service Partner of the Year category, which recognises its outstanding contributions as a SAP partner. Representing NTT in the Middle East and Africa territory is Dimension Data, which has been recognised for its efforts in helping to obtain this award. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.

“Our partners are key to turning the Intelligent Enterprise into reality,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “Despite challenging times, our ecosystem has once again demonstrated its innovation power, dedication and excellence in helping our customers unlock new ways of running their business. Together, we continue to deliver quality solutions, services and experiences, allowing our customers to thrive and succeed with SAP solutions.”

The Pinnacle Award in the Global Outsourcing Service Partner of the Year category recognises a SAP partner for demonstrating excellence in managing customer environments in the cloud, on-premises or in hybrid scenarios. The partner also demonstrates excellence in being a trusted advisor to its customers in managing transitions to cloud solutions and to SAP S/4HANA.

“We are honoured to be recognised by SAP as a 2021 SAP Pinnacle Award winner and for our high-quality delivery of professional and managed services globally. Our continual investment in recruiting the best talent available in the industry as well as training our specialists in the latest technologies has led to us being awarded the highest levels of partner accreditations for not only SAP, but also with leading public cloud vendors,” said Nompumelelo Mokou, Managing Director, Dimension Data Southern Africa. “Our partnership with SAP strengthens our ability to continue developing agile, flexible and innovative solutions to meet the specific requirements of our clients globally.”

NTT, Dimension Data and SAP have worked together for over 30 years to support organisations' needs worldwide. With the increasing demand for speed and agility, adopting integrated solutions that cover IT infrastructure, security, and applications to managed cloud services, is critical to driving client success. SAP, NTT and Dimension Data have collaborated and co-innovated to help guide clients through their cloud transformation journeys with successful business outcomes.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.