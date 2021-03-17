eBook: The ROI of business-outcome-driven enterprise architecture

For decades, organisations have been using enterprise architecture (EA) to design and analyse their current and “to be” states. EA helps organisations understand how they operate across people, process and technology.

The promise of EA is that it could/should act as the intermediary between the business and IT. But with traditional EA taking a technology-centric approach focusing on defining technologies, principles and policies, it stays in reactive mode and far from supporting business goals and objectives.

Today, leading enterprise architecture practices are refocusing on the business, because traditional IT-centric EA does not meet the demands of digital business. The science of EA has been firmly established, and now the success of the discipline lays in the art of how it is managed and communicated. A business-outcome-driven EA approach represents a shift in course starting with the business in mind, rather than IT projects and initiatives. In business-outcome-driven EA, enterprise architects build their activities by first gaining insight into business strategies and

outcomes, then providing support to business stakeholders using a pragmatic tested approach.



