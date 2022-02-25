Open hybrid cloud can unlock the next level of business value

Regardless of industry sector, companies must embrace digital change in ways previously unimaginable. Part of this is being able to deliver solutions and business innovation faster; build stable, responsive and flexible infrastructures; and scale systems to manage the increased demand placed on them. This is where an open hybrid cloud strategy can become a significant competitive advantage.

Invariably, such an approach mixes on-premises and third-party cloud computing infrastructure for operations. Think of it as an effective way of leveraging the benefits of the public and private cloud at the same time. It is the ideal way for architecting, developing and operating a hybrid mix of applications, delivering a truly flexible cloud experience with the speed, stability and scale required for digital business transformation.

Normalisation of hybrid

Already, companies have become reliant on a hybrid mix of new and old when it comes to application delivery. On the one hand, there are traditional N-tier apps, and on the other, there are cloud-native micro-services. When combined with more advanced development processes and tools, and infrastructure that encompass everything from bare metal and virtual to public and private, and edge, the opportunities are as significant as the challenges that must be overcome.

To deliver business innovation faster in such a hybrid environment requires an organisation to speed up development and scale operations while still having a stable architecture in place to manage all this. The hybrid open cloud ensures development tools operate at speed, management and automation systems can scale, and the underlying operating system, application and data platforms are dependable enough to cope with the level of change necessary for a digitally transformed world.

Technology pillars

For open hybrid cloud to be effective, a business needs to implement solutions across cloud-native deployment, hybrid cloud infrastructure and IT automation and management. It all begins with the development phase and having tools in place that empower developers to innovate quickly and create solutions that meet the needs of the organisation.

Operations are also critical to successful cloud computing. Managing platforms and automating across hybrid clouds effectively and efficiently underpin the strategic reasoning behind this approach. By standardising and unifying IT automation, a company has access to an environment capable of integrating with a variety of other vendors’ infrastructure.

Furthermore, this must take place at scale to deal with the increasingly complex application real estate that spans multiple environments from on-premises to the variety of cloud-based ones. At a fundamental level, the open hybrid cloud powers development, architecture and operations in a hybrid cloud world.

For more information, go to: www.theopenway.co.za.