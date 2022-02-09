Tactile Technologies allocates USD100k for next PSP

Having positioned itself as an end-to-end solution platform provider, first through its touch screen technologies, then as a supplier of bar code scanners and lastly as a provider of payment terminals, Tactile Technologies is now intensifying its focus on this arena.

According to chairman Mauro Mercuri, the company has allocated USD 100 000 over the next three years towards growing its Payment Service Provider network.

“The aim is to attract the next Payment Service Provider, it’s that simple. Funds can be made available by means of contribution to allocation of development resources; funds can also be used for marketing purposes and/or to support other key commercials.”

“The payment devices we are bringing into SA act not only as point of sale (POS) terminals, but are in fact multi-function devices that allow customers to also purchase goods like airtime, electricity and even bus tickets. It also allows for the running of applications that enable benefits like queue-busting in retail or other environments.”

“We have significant knowledge in this space, thanks to our years of work with touch screens and bar code solutions, and perfectly understand the need to balance elements like mobility, device management, software challenges, technology-specific legislation and complexity with the customers’ specific needs, wants and challenges,” explains Mercuri.

He points out that the initial move into the payments space several years ago was driven by customers approaching him with challenges they faced with existing payment device providers. These difficulties, he notes, included the length of the contracts demanded, pricing and terms and conditions.

“This was a motivating factor in Tactile moving into this arena, and we now have access to quality payment hardware. More crucially, we can offer the same or better levels of support, expertise and knowledge, and we are easy to do business with, in that we offer flexibility in terms of contracts. In essence, we adjust to the individual customer’s needs rather than dictate to them how we do business.”

He notes further that Tactile is renowned for its years of experience and focus, customer service and its strong focus on continually strengthening relationships.

“This is something we bring to the payment service providers table too and are thus eager to forge relationships with key players in this space.

“What we offer as a key differentiator to payment service providers is the fact that we deliver a one-stop shop in respect of touch, bar code and payment technology. So, at the front end we can cover all angles, and at the back end we have a 20-year history of building strong relationships, focusing on the customers’ needs and delivering genuine value for money. If payment service providers are keen to engage, we are certainly prepared to offer them all of the above,” he concludes.

More information on Tactile Technologies, go tactiletechnologies.com and/or e-mail info@tactiletechnologies.com.