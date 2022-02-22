Naspers invests R15m in earned wage access platform Floatpays

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, South Africa CEO of Naspers.

Naspers, through its R1.4 billion early-stage tech investment vehicle Naspers Foundry, announced a R15 million ($1 million) investment in Floatpays, an on-demand earned wage access platform that helps customers build financial wellness.

Floatpays provides customers with real-time access to a portion of their earned but not yet paid income at any time during the month, giving them an alternative to using credit to cover unplanned expenses.

This is Naspers Foundry’s third fintech investment and its ninth transaction since its launch in 2019.

According to Naspers, Floatpays’ vision is to enable customers to achieve financial well-being by moving them from debt to savings, through improved access to their earnings, budgeting and financial awareness.

It notes that Floatpays’ technology integrates with a company’s existing payroll system enabling employees to access a portion of their earned pay at any point during the pay cycle.

Floatpays, which was founded in 2019, helps customers to reduce their reliance on debt, start saving and gain skills to better manage their money, says the company.

It explains that the solution can reduce financial stress, helping employees avoid expensive credit, payday lenders and borrowing from family or friends when they need funds to make it to payday.

Naspers adds that Floatpays also helps employers, enabling them to support their employees to build financial wellness.

The Floatpays solution for employees is available on smart and feature phones through an app on iOS, Android or by USSD. Employees can access their withdrawals through Floatpays’ instant money vouchers and via electronic funds transfers.

Employees can use their earned pay to buy living essentials such as pre-paid vouchers for mobile data, airtime, electricity or medical care via the app or USSD.

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, South Africa CEO of Naspers, comments: “We’re excited to invest in and support Floatpays in its aim to help people avoid debt and provide support to South Africans during these challenging economic times. Financial inclusion is important to us, being well-aligned with our purpose of using technology to improve people’s everyday lives, and our commitment to help our country towards economic recovery.”

Fabian Whate, head of Naspers Foundry, says: “On-demand earned wage access is fast-growing within the fintech sector. While still nascent in South Africa, there is significant potential for Floatpays, which is focused on serving the underbanked. We’re delighted to partner with the Floatpays team, who have a proven track record of success in early-stage tech businesses, particularly in fintech.”



Simon Ward, founder and CEO of Floatpays, says: “We welcome the support of and partnership with Naspers Foundry that will enable us to fulfil our vision of enabling South Africans to achieve financial well-being.



“Floatpays provides much-needed access to funds to ordinary people and a growing suite of other financial services, fostering a more productive and healthier workforce with greater financial security.”



According to Naspers, more than one-quarter of customers sampled in the Wellness Warehouse Case Study conducted in 2021 said they were able to avoid payday loans because of the earned wage access platform.



The same study reported that 88% of users said that they were better off financially after using the platform, it concludes.