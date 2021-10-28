Etion Create shakes up executive team

Schalk Laubscher (left) takes over from Rion Fullard as new production executive manager at Etion Create.

South African electronics firm Etion Create has appointed Schalk Laubscher as its new production executive manager.

Etion Create is the subsidiary of JSE-listed specialist technology group Etion.

In a statement, the company says Laubscher’s appointment marks the first change to its executive team in more than eight years.

Laubscher takes over from Rion Fullard, who is retained as a specialist executive invitee, taking the position of production manager for engineering.

Says Etion Create MD Petrus Pelser: “It is sad that Rion steps down from the executive team to drive the production engineering team forward, and in so doing, to allow greater focus on mentoring, training and supporting his successor. We are proud of Rion’s open-minded approach to such change, and I thank him for his consistent devotion to making Etion Create a success.”

According to the statement, Laubscher has been with Etion Create since 2007, and was recently in the position of production manager.

His new appointment is the result of a mentorship programme launched several years ago, in which he worked closely with Fullard for the last five years, says the company.