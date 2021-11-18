IBM Sterling Transformation Extender – A collaboration tool to enable process integration

The complexity of different data formats can create challenges in achieving business objectives. The transforming of data formats, validating data and creating value from data have become increasingly important, while navigating changing regulatory standards and complying with a rapidly changing industry.

IBM Sterling Transformation Extender (ITX) is specifically designed for high-volume, complex transformation and validation of data across a range of different formats and standards. It also enables consistent re-usable and scalable data transformation across IT infrastructure. It further manages data transformation between the different formats an organisation needs as data flows through it. This includes the transformation of simple documents to highly complex modes, combine multiple documents in a single pass, breaking them apart or do both. Advanced support for metadata mapping, validation of resulting maps, governance and compliance for specific industries, including banking and financial services, healthcare and supply chain can be offered by this scalable and flexible solution.

Global case studies of customers using IBM Sterling Transformation Extender show that this business-to-business collaboration tool has helped enable business processes of data flow and transmission of data.

According to Olly Cruickshank, Director of Project Management and Development of DHL International, the key benefit of this solution is its flexibility. “When onboarding a customer, we don’t want to tell them it’s going to take two days to develop an interface and then discover it’s actually going to take 20 days because it’s more complicated than we thought. Because ITX can handle the complexity of different data formats, we can be really confident that what we quote the customer is what we’re going to deliver on.” For many years, DHL built customised integration platforms each time it onboarded a new customer. This was a time-consuming, laborious and an expensive process. DHL now excels with a consistent way to map its customers’ data sets to its warehouse management system.

IBM Sterling Transformation Extender (ITX) provides the following solutions for your business:

Highly automated transformation and routing of complex data across many points of integration in real-time to support high-message volumes.

Enterprise-wide interoperability supported by a services-oriented architecture (SOA) for seamless connectivity and interoperability across back-office systems.

Support for high-performance, event-driven, transactional environments to ensure completion and validation of transactions in real-time.

Seamless integration across the development, data and production layers of the enterprise, leveraging existing IT infrastructures.

Out-of-the-box solutions for industry standards and regulatory compliance for operational and transactional data integration.

ITX offers quick, efficient and configurable pass/fail validation to determine if data is “good” or “bad” – and can then perform separate processing based on the results. With this solution’s intuitive user interface, the hierarchical structure of data can be seen as well as any rules that are applied to any of the components, including restrictions and properties.

If standards change, the solution is automatically updated, so it knows the latest standard to use, ensuring that business can always deliver valid data to their partners and the partners again back to the business. As a business’s requirements change and grow, the solution can be deployed wherever data transformation is needed within the IT infrastructure.

Two-thirds of companies perform data transformation on over half of their data, yet many companies rely on multiple tool sets and technologies, duplicating effort, increasing costs and reducing responsiveness to new business and compliance requirements.

Getting it right is crucial and complex. Simplify that complexity with the IBM Sterling Transformation Extender.