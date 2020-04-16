Kyocera awarded ISO 27001 accreditation in recognition of commitment to data security, risk management

Kyocera Document Solutions Europe, one of the world’s leading document solutions companies, announced it has again been accredited with ISO 27001 certification, recognising its commitment to the highest standards of information security management across the business.

Verified in this instance by DAS Certification, ISO 27001 is an international standard that ensures organisations have established a framework of business and IT processes to identify, manage and reduce risks.

Achieving certification requires organisations to maintain a rigorous information security management system (ISMS) that is compliant to 114 different requirements. These include internal audits, continual improvement, and corrective and preventative action. It is the only information security management system standard that can be independently certified to cover people, processes and technology.

Werner Engelbrecht, General Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, commented: “Passing this latest audit is a major milestone for Kyocera. It gives our existing and future customers, as well as other stakeholders, further assurance and peace of mind that we are looking after their data responsibly. The accreditation has been a key reason why we have been able to build a high degree of trust and confidence among our channel partners, that all information we process is protected to the highest possible standards.”

A tougher regulatory regime ushered in by POPI has sharpened organisational focus on the importance of data security and risk management. The potential risks for businesses of all sizes that do not secure their data are significant and business leaders are now putting information security as a top priority.

Engelbrecht concluded: “In the current data security climate, accreditations such as ISO 27001 are more important than ever. Once an organisation has met a standard, it is just as important to maintain it. Companies that can demonstrate that they are continuously achieving the highest internationally recognised standards will be in a prime position to take advantage.”

The certification of Kyocera’s security credentials follows the news that IDC has recognised the organisation as a “Major Player” for security solutions and services in its IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment.