Unboxing opportunities with apps

For more than 40 years, Morrell Group, a full-service automation controls design and engineering services organisation, has grown its business by putting customers first. The only problem? Their slow, manual and error-prone picking and packing processes. Determined to find a better way to get products to their customers, they turned to us for help.

With the SignMe app (developed by MidAmerica Technology) on a fleet of Xerox AltaLink devices, Morrell Group has been able to improve the speed and accuracy of its logistics processes and work more effectively.​

Highlights: