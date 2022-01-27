BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Unboxing opportunities with apps

Case study: 25% cost reduction with SignMe
Issued by Altron Document Solutions
Johannesburg, 27 Jan 2022
Read time 40sec

For more than 40 years, Morrell Group, a full-service automation controls design and engineering services organisation, has grown its business by putting customers first. The only problem? Their slow, manual and error-prone picking and packing processes. Determined to find a better way to get products to their customers, they turned to us for help.

With the SignMe app (developed by MidAmerica Technology) on a fleet of Xerox AltaLink devices, Morrell Group has been able to improve the speed and accuracy of its logistics processes and work more effectively.​

Highlights:

  • 25% cost reduction 
  • Faster picking, packing and product delivery
  • Increased employee productivity
  • No mistakes in the packing process
  • Massive reduction in paper waste
  • 1M documents stored digitally in the system
Amanda Hetherington (011) 928 9111 amanda.hetherington@altron.com
