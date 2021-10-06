IAM.cloud conquers emerging market with One Identity

Martin Scherrer, Head of Sales Emerging Market and Laurence Elbana, Sales Director, TEEAM Region.

One Identity, a proven leader in identity-centric security, chose IAM.cloud from IPG Group – a pioneer and expert in the field of identity and governance management – to extend its MSP offering in the emerging markets. Together the companies decided to offer this innovative cloud solution to the partner channel and customers across the region.

The IAM.cloud proposition combines all the features of IDaaS and flexible on-premises solutions. This reduces both TCO and time to value, offering marked savings on resources and throughout implementation. This set-up also makes the instance of implementation ‘geographically agnostic’ and can be implemented in any locale, in any country across the world.

“In numerous discussions with customers and partners on site, the need for cloud solutions was overwhelmingly evident. There is mostly a lack of internal expertise to implement and operate an IAM project successfully. We are pleased to be in a position to meet these needs by providing support with IAM.cloud, and its predefined best practices,’’ says Martin Scherrer, Head of Sales Emerging Markets for IAM.cloud.

IAM.cloud includes the One Identity Manager, predefined functions and configuration packages for the Identity Lifecycle Management use cases. In addition to this, it includes the Identity Governance Access Management package.

“The three main draw cards in the market for identity management and governance are: Digital transformation, security and compliance. This partnership allows us to bring our offering into the fold while maintaining excellent security and compliance,” concludes Laurence Elbana, Sales Director, TEEAM Region. “Working with specialists in this domain and market is critical. This is especially true in the case of the consumption model offering, which we can give to customers. A seamless package, from a dedicated platform, covering critical use cases and a team of experts, gives us confidence in the offering. We know that partners will have great success in taking this solution to market.”