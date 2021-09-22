Picus Security Partners with KHIPU Networks

To reduce cyber risk, it’s not only important to stay on top of vulnerabilities but also to continuously assess and improve the performance of your security tools.

KHIPU Networks is excited to announce its new partnership with Picus Security, the pioneer of breach and attack simulation, so our clients can benefit from an automated approach to security control validation and answer critical questions such as: “Are our defences able to protect us against the very latest threats?”

“After working with KHIPU in my previous roles, I knew they would be the perfect partner to help introduce Picus Security to the market. KHIPU have strong relationships with our key manufacturers, which in turn would help them add value to the likes of their Palo Alto Networks customers. They have a brilliant reputation and a high-quality engineering team. We look forward to working very closely with KHIPU moving forward,” says Bruce Hockin, Picus Security, Channel Sales Director NEUR.

With the Picus Complete Security Control Validation Platform from KHIPU you can:

Simulate over 10K attacks and techniques, including phishing and ransomware.

Evaluate the performance of prevention and detection technologies.

Quickly identify and mitigate threat coverage and visibility gaps.

Obtain easy-to-apply prevention signatures and SIEM and EDR detection rules.

Measure assessment results and see them mapped to MITRE ATT&CK.

Interested to learn more about how Picus can improve your security posture? Find out more here.



