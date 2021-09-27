White paper: Understanding the obstacles to WAN transformation

Network engineering and operations leaders are looking to replace their traditional wide-area network (WAN) architectures with software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN) in order to support the ever-increasing traffic demands (and associated connectivity costs) that come with digital innovation (DI).

These DI-driven initiatives improve staff productivity and create new business opportunities. Yet they also impact networking performance and ratchet up security concerns.

SD-WAN adoption is accelerating and many organisations have embarked on SD-WAN implementations. But many SD-WAN solutions present serious challenges – from inadequate security to high total cost of ownership. Understanding these issues is key to navigating the increasingly complex market for WAN edge technologies.