Blue Turtle partners with SecuPi for data privacy, protection

Blue Turtle Technologies (Blue Turtle), South Africa's leading enterprise technology management company, today announced it has been appointed as a strategic partner for SecuPi, a leader in data-centric security. SecuPi delivers data-centric security with data-flow discovery, real-time monitoring, behaviour analytics and granular protection across operational and analytical applications on-premises and in the cloud.

Leading organisations in the banking, insurance, telecommunications and health industries deploy SecuPi to ensure sensitive data is accessed on a “need-to-know” basis, while addressing technical requirements for privacy regulations, such as POPIA, GDPR as well as data cross-border controls.

“SecuPi provides a single platform for protecting sensitive data, whether applied for compliance or security purposes, it secures data on applications with no code changes in just a matter of days,” says Grant Ward, Senior Product Manager at Blue Turtle. “We can deliver granular user activity visibility and controls across packaged and home-grown applications, warehouses and big-data environments. With SecuPi we can focus on sensitive data from the angle of the user and the application, with no need for agents on databases.

“Our clients have to meet increasing business demands, new applications, cloud services, advanced analytics and more, while at the same time securing against data breach and meeting POPIA and additional regulatory requirements. SecuPi protects data fast and cost-effectively, with a comprehensive application data protection methodology, which allows an organisation to optimise their data protection spending and rationalise internal implementation costs, all while providing them with a protected environment,” says Tsahi Schlinger, VP of Strategy at SecuPi.

“The decision to partner with Blue Turtle was an easy one; they are a well-respected and established solution provider with significant experience in data management and are a good alignment to our go-to-market strategy. They have identified data privacy as a critical requirement for their customers, and SecuPi as a key technology to meet this need. We are looking forward to a great partnership and seeing the growth of SecuPi across Africa.”