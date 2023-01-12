Keyrus embarks on exciting partnership with Pyramid Analytics

Leading data and digital consultancy Keyrus has become a systems integration and consulting partner for Gartner-recognised Pyramid Analytics in southern Africa. Pyramid is a pioneering provider of an augmented analytics platform for decision intelligence. This partnership is rooted in Keyrus’s outstanding track record recommending and implementing BI tools and their overall reputation as an expert in data and digital consulting.

“We pride ourselves on being tool-agnostic, working with a wide array of world-leading technology solutions, the selection of which is always driven by our customers’ needs,” notes Adam Walker, General Manager at Keyrus. “We are delighted to add the advanced analytics of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform to our portfolio.”

Key differentiators of the Pyramid Analytics solution include the use of artificial intelligence (AI), governed self-service and an integrated platform that combines everything from source, data preparation and data cleansing to data visualisation.

Pyramid Analytics’ rigorous training and qualification programme ensures the highest quality of delivery and Keyrus has invested in upskilling its team to ensure customers reap full adoption benefits. In fact, Dandre Diedericks, Business Intelligence Consultant at Keyrus has achieved the highest competency rating in the Pyramid Certification Program and has become the only Pyramid Level 3 certified partner expert in the MEA region and globally.

“Our new partnership with Keyrus will expand reach and accelerate growth for Pyramid Analytics in Africa. Keyrus’s reputation for customer service was an important factor in forming our relationship. Their dedication to upskilling their team in such a record time and levels is also massively reassuring element for our partnership going forward.” explains Laura Kotlinski, Direct & Partner Sales Manager at Pyramid Analytics.

Keyrus entered into this partnership as Pyramid is a large global organisation that services enterprise-level companies and corporations. In addition, only the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies data preparation, business analytics and data science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated licence cost and management complexity. Lower total cost of ownership (TCO), rapid roll-out and return on investment (ROI), direct query access to all available data and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. In 2022, Pyramid was positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms for the ninth consecutive year.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, optimised decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. “The tool is incredibly fast because of its PYRANA direct query engine, which takes analytics to the data rather than having to move data to a tool. It offers reduced dashboard development time, faster data crunching as well as data management, and an intuitive learning hub for user enablement and model architects,” summarises Diedericks.

“At Keyrus, we use our technical expertise to empower our clients with strategic, actionable, data-driven insights,” concludes Walker. “We’re experts at tackling complex problems and providing our clients with straightforward, effective and scalable solutions. We are excited about our partnership with Pyramid Analytics as it will enable us to provide our customers with even better choices and therefor better fitted solutions to their business challenges. We make data matter.”