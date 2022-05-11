CTown readies stage for next screentech sector event

The City of Cape Town is positioning itself to lead the burgeoning local screentech sector, announcing a series of ecosystem support events as part of its ScreenTech Project.

In a statement, the city invites players and start-ups in the local screentech sector to participate in the networking and knowledge-sharing event that will be hosted on 2 June in Cape Town.

The event will allow attendees to connect with, and learn from, key individuals in local gaming, animation, virtual reality, audio and video production, and digital services, it states.

“By doing so, the city and its partners seek to foster new relationships across screen-related sectors, with the goal of stimulating opportunities for increased cooperation and collaboration.”

The local screentech sector is said to be flourishing and seeing revenue growth.

Some 40% of all South Africans now identify as gamers, with the market expected to be worth R8 billion by 2026. At the same time, SA and Nigeria are expected to lead the global video streaming market, with the local industry alone anticipated to grow by 9% year-on-year.

An initiative of the City of Cape Town, in partnership with Silicon Cape and Loudhailer, the ScreenTech Project is now in its second year.

It aims to harness the strengths and interconnectedness of the local tech ecosystem, to solve some of the province’s most pressing problems, and open up opportunities for the Western Cape digital economy, says the city.

Last week, the ScreenTech Project launched its first event for the year, which saw more than 50 local entrepreneurs, business owners and studio managers attend a free business development workshop led by Ariston Grow.

The city’s statement reveals that during the session, participating small businesses received guidance on appropriate business strategy, structure, processes and compliance, to help them reduce risks, stimulate productivity and support profitability.

“This is now being followed by a series of one-on-one consultations for project participants, which will allow them to unpack and devise solutions to their specific operational challenges.”

To register for the city’s upcoming screentech sector event, click here.