Forge Academy bolsters leadership with new COO

South Africa’s self-proclaimed ‘Harvard for fourth industrial revolution (4IR)’ training centre Forge Academy & Labs has appointed Tariq Shurmah as chief operating officer.

In a statement, Forge Academy co-founders Craig Clutty and Arthur Wade Anderson say Shurmah’s addition will strengthen the leadership team as the centre pursues growth.

“Forge Academy’s commitment to education impact in Africa can only be realised with a strong leadership team,” says Clutty.

“With the addition of Tariq, we are looking forward to our next growth phase with an intensified focus on recruiting graduates, upskilling our team and educating more youth throughout Southern Africa. With Tariq as my wingman, we are confident of growing our impact.”

With more than 20 years’ experience across various private sector businesses, Shurmah is described as an innovative business strategist.

He has acquired management, technical and analytical skills, having worked for organisations such as EOH, BPO, Sage, Training Force, MTN and The Coca-Cola Dome.

Shurmah comments: “I am thrilled to join the Forge Academy & Labs team as COO. I look forward to working in the education and training space, offering the most innovative solutions to youth hungry for opportunities in the evolving 4IR landscape.

“I believe my broad management expertise, and technical and analytical background will stand me in good stead as I support Craig and his team in steering Forge to the next level.”

Opened in 2020, Forge Academy is the brainchild of social entrepreneurs Anderson and Clutty.

Modelled on the Finnish pedagogy of education, the academy aims to equip local youths with the skills required for the 4IR.

It has also positioned itself as a forerunner education facility focused on training African students for careers that rely on 3D printing, next-generation computing, virtual and augmented reality, and digital marketing.

The academy recently opened a new 4IR laboratory in North Riding, Johannesburg.