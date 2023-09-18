Bob van Dijk steps down as Naspers, Prosus CEO

Bob van Dijk has stepped down as Naspers, Prosus CEO.

Bob van Dijk has stepped down as chief executive officer of JSE-listed Naspers and its Prosus unit.

Naspers made the announcement this morning, saying Van Dijk will be replaced by chief investment officer Ervin Tu on an interim basis.

In a statement, the companies say they have mutually agreed that Van Dijk will, effective 18 September, step down as chief executive, as well as his position on the boards of both companies.

According to the organisations, Van Dijk has agreed to assist with the transition after this date and will remain as a consultant to the group until 30 September 2024.

He has been chief executive of Naspers since 2014 and of Prosus since its listing in 2019.

The firms note Van Dijk established the group as a leading global consumer internet company, creating significant value for shareholders.

“The boards sincerely thank Bob for his leadership and contribution,” Naspers and Prosus say.

“The boards of Prosus and Naspers want to thank Bob for his leadership over a full decade,” says Koos Bekker, chairperson of Prosus and Naspers.

“During this time, substantial businesses were established in classifieds, food delivery and payments, while we also entered several new fields. We appreciate Bob’s contributions and wish him much success with his future career.”

Ervin Tu has been appointed Naspers, Prosus interim CEO.

The companies note that the group’s strategic goals remain unchanged and it is on target to deliver on its commitments, including achieving consolidated ecommerce trading profit during the first half of FY25, and the continuation of the open-ended share repurchase programme.

More information will be included in the interim results to be published on 29 November.

Tu assuming the role as Interim CEO will result in a seamless transition, say the firms. As the chief investment officer, he has made significant contributions to the strategic direction of the company and will provide continuity in the execution of the group’s key priorities, they add.

That includes bringing the company’s consolidated e-commerce portfolio to profitability, while maintaining growth, and leading capital allocation across the group.

“Prosus is operating with momentum. I am honoured to assume the role and help shape the future of the group. I couldn’t be more excited about the team around me and to get started,” says Tu.