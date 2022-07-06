Altron Arrow partners with Fibocom to advance commitment to providing best-practice IOT solutions in Africa

Altron Arrow recently signed a new distribution agreement with Fibocom, one of the world’s leading providers of IOT wireless communication modules and solutions, advancing its commitment to providing best-practice solutions for the IOT industry. The distribution partnership with Altron Arrow expands Fibocom’s footprint in the Africa market, allowing it to offer class-leading wireless modules as well as one-stop service to the verticals. The strategic addition of the Fibocom products to Altron Arrow’s extensive range further enhances their cellular connectivity offerings, making the benefits of innovation more accessible to all.

With its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Fibocom has over 22 years of expertise and engagement in M2M and IOT communication technology. Their current portfolio covers the majority of customer connectivity requirements, including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, etc. In addition to its current range, the company will continue to launch several new modules in the IOT and 5G space along with technology development, allowing Altron Arrow and Fibocom to provide the market with best practice technology across the board.

Altron Arrow has a team of world-class field application engineers that will provide comprehensive technical support to ensure the optimum selection and implementation of Fibocom cellular connectivity solutions.

“We are excited about the positive opportunities that will derive from the addition of the Fibocom range,” says Renato Martins, Managing Director at Altron Arrow. “As a broadline distributor, this will fulfil the company’s responsibility to investigate and source new technologies. We believe that the Fibocom range will further enhance our reputation of delivering when it matters.”

Gopinath Krishnamurthy, Vice-President – EMEA Sales at Fibocom, is equally enthusiastic about the supplier agreement. “Given that we are offering the latest and diverse portfolio of products from Fibocom and with Altron Arrow having a skilled local team and extensive knowledge of the South African market – we believe this will lead to a fruitful partnership that benefits the market and our customers.”

For more information, please contact Gyula Wendler: gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za.