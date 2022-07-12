Go zero trust with Check Point Infinity

Ralph Berndt, sales and marketing director at Syrex.

Syrex, a provider of hyperconverged cloud technology solutions in South Africa, says the Check Point Infinity cyber security architecture has been built to prevent Gen V cyber attacks using a consolidated zero trust environment.

First coming to prominence in 2017, Gen V cyber attacks are large-scale multi-vector attacks designed to infect multiple components of ICT infrastructure spanning networks, cloud deployments, endpoints, mobile and internet of things (IOT) devices. These see cyber criminals exploiting the fact that most companies still rely on older generations of security that merely detect attacks but are insufficient when it comes to cyber defence.

Across the industry, security professionals are shifting to a zero trust security state of mind. This means that no device, user, workload or system is trusted by default, neither inside nor outside the security perimeter. However, designing or rebuilding the security infrastructure of a company around a zero trust approach using point solutions might lead to complex deployment and inherent security gaps.

“Check Point Infinity is a single, consolidated cyber security architecture that offers a practical and comprehensive approach to implement zero trust. It integrates a range of security functions and solutions that cover the gamut of what constitutes an effective zero trust security model,” says Ralph Berndt, sales and marketing director at Syrex.

Focused on threat prevention instead of detection, Check Point Infinity uses 64 different security engines to protect against known and unknown threats across all networks, endpoints, cloud, mobile and IOT. It leverages globally shared threat intelligence powered by ThreatCloud to provide threat prevention technologies with the industry’s best catch rate.

Furthermore, Check Point Infinity includes cloud security solutions that integrate with any public or private cloud infrastructure and provide full visibility and control over these ever-changing environments.

“Securing workloads, particularly those that are running in the public cloud, is essential since cloud assets such as Kubernetes containers and virtual machines are vulnerable and attractive targets to threat actors. With Check Point Infinity in place, businesses get the peace of mind that their cyber security real estate delivers the proactive defence they need for today’s modern digital landscape,” adds Berndt.

To this end, Check Point Infinity provides a zero trust security model that constantly monitors, logs, correlates and analyses all activity across the organisational network. The architecture is managed via the Check Point R80 Centralised Security Management solution, which provides security teams full visibility into their entire security posture, enabling them to quickly detect and mitigate threats in real-time.