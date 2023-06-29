Parking app Admyt to go live in more provinces

Cashless and ticketless parking provider Admyt plans to bring its service to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) followed by the Eastern Cape over the course of the next couple of months.

This follows the service being made available at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, to mark the start of an “extensive” nationwide rollout to more sites and the Western Cape region.

Devon Beynon, MD of Admyt, says: “We have an aggressive pipeline of new locations going live within the next 12 months. These include leading retail malls and mixed-use properties in Gauteng, Western Cape and KZN.”

Similar to KaChing, the Admyt system uses licence plate recognition software and smartphone technology to provide a cashless, ticketless and touchless parking service.

It made its debut in 2016, launching at Benmore Gardens, Rivonia Village, Cradlestone Mall and Sandton City shopping centres. There are now 60 Admyt-enabled parking venues, including 17 retail and commercial sites across Gauteng and Western Cape.

Admyt currently has over 100 000 registered users, with Beynon saying they are looking to reach one to two million users in the coming years.

Its partnership with the V&A Waterfront was established last year, with the installation taking place in June this year, reveals the MD.

He further notes the V&A Waterfront isn’t Admyt’s first location in the Western Cape; however, the installation at the tourist destination is the company’s biggest project in the province.

“In terms of retail sites, Admyt is at Blue Route Mall. It also has an office site in Cape Town CBD, as well as a student accommodation site in Stellenbosch.”

Beynon explains that Admyt’s focus is to not only eliminate the need for parking access cards and tickets, but also waiting times at ticket pay-stations and vehicle booms, and minimise physical touchpoints.

“Visitors who have registered with Admyt can simply drive up to the parking entrance boom, which will open automatically on recognition of their licence plate. The relevant parking fees are then charged directly to the bank card or wallet captured on the Admyt app or website.

“Our partnership with the V&A Waterfront comes on the back of a growing number of user requests to offer our convenient smart parking system at this highly-popular destination, and it marks a significant milestone for Admyt.

“We plan on expanding our presence across South Africa, as we add many other key sites and bring our secure, convenient and frictionless parking experience to a growing number of South African consumers.”

Andre Theys, executive for operations at the V&A Waterfront, notes that precinct management recognises the importance of advanced parking solutions to effectively manage the extensive parking facilities. “We prioritise a seamless parking process with minimal delays and low levels of congestion.

“The partnership with Admyt has allowed us to enhance convenience and efficiency, while ensuring a hassle-free parking experience for our valued visitors. It’s a highly-innovative solution that…contributes to the V&A’s sustainability efforts by reducing paper usage and helping to lower our carbon footprint.”

Registration on the digital parking management platform is done online, or via its app from the Apple iStore and Google Play Store.