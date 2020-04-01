New IT ops product suite comes to SA

Corr-Serve and Motadata have joined hands to offer IT ops products to enterprise, government and telecoms in South Africa. Motadata is a leading provider of powerful and affordable network monitoring, log management and IT service management platforms, whereas Corr-Serve is specialised distributor of intelligent IT solutions in the region.

Mike Zietsman, Product Manager at Corr-Serve, said: “With our strong presence and Motadata’s next-gen product suite, Corr-Serve will be able to offer our channel leading-edge business solutions that will help them correlate and accurately view their customers’ IT landscape for better decision-making.”

He further added that Motadata’s highly rated and recognised product suite is set to transform how IT teams manage their IT operations in South Africa. A few of the accolades they have received over the years are: