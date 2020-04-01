New IT ops product suite comes to SA
Motadata and Corr-Serve join hands to offer IT ops product suite in SA.
Corr-Serve and Motadata have joined hands to offer IT ops products to enterprise, government and telecoms in South Africa. Motadata is a leading provider of powerful and affordable network monitoring, log management and IT service management platforms, whereas Corr-Serve is specialised distributor of intelligent IT solutions in the region.
Mike Zietsman, Product Manager at Corr-Serve, said: “With our strong presence and Motadata’s next-gen product suite, Corr-Serve will be able to offer our channel leading-edge business solutions that will help them correlate and accurately view their customers’ IT landscape for better decision-making.”
He further added that Motadata’s highly rated and recognised product suite is set to transform how IT teams manage their IT operations in South Africa. A few of the accolades they have received over the years are:
- Leader in Network Monitoring Report by Infotech Research Group;
- Recognised as Notable Vendor by IDC for Network Management Product Suite;
- Ranked 185 and 34 in Deloitte Tech Fast 500 APAC in 2018 and 2019 respectively;
- Ranked 11 and four in Deloitte Tech Fast 50 India in 2018 and 2019 respectively;
- Highly rated and reviewed NMS Vendor on Capterra; and
- Motadata ITSM PinkVerified for 6 Processes.
Mindarray Systems Pvt. Ltd. a global IT product company, offers state of the art affordable yet powerful product suite - Motadata consisting of Network Management & Monitoring, Log & Flow Management, and ITSM Platforms. The platform empowers both IT admins & CXOs to analyze, track & resolve IT operational issues by effectively monitoring various systems & devices from multiple vendors through a centralized dashboard. For more info, visit www.motadata.com
Motadata
Corr-Serve
Corr-Serve is an authorized distributor of intelligent IT solutions that extract and interpret data from business for better decision making. We find the best technology to give clarity, insight and visibility across business. Our quest is to provide the most advanced, intelligent products to provide real-time visibility of the network for business, security and IT. For more info, visit https://www.corrserve.co.za/