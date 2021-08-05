Freshworks brings biggest digital-first CX summit to SA and MEA

RE:SOLVE, to be staged on 26 August, will bring together accomplished CX leaders who have disrupted CX with a digital-first strategy and achieved exponential growth for their business. The event will celebrate and help unlock the key to these successes with a view to help participants re-engineer their own customer experience strategy and deliver customer delight.

The event will feature key brands across the regions, including MultiChoice, MTN and 7eleven, as well as the world’s most valuable ed-tech company Byju’s; Australia’s fastest-growing online bookstore Booktopia; Indian delivery service giant Dunzo; Indian eyewear e-commerce firm Lenskart.com; South-East Asia’s most popular retailer 7-eleven; and India’s largest digital payments and financial services company PhonePe.

With six sessions and three masterclasses over three distinct tracks, RE:SOLVE will outline the tools and approaches that have revolutionised CX for major direct-to-consumer brands, turned their contact centres into profit centres, and built future-proof customer service architecture.

Sessions will address trending topics such as contactless customer service with AI chatbots, customer service for omnichannel retail, calculating the ROI of customer service and getting started with messaging apps. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in live and interactive masterclasses for technical tips and advice.

RE:SOLVE is APAC and MEA’s biggest summit for digital-first CX and will go live simultaneously across India, Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand on 26 August 2021.

For more information on RE:SOLVE and to register for this event, click here.