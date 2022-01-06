Webinar: Real life ransomware recovery

There isn’t a single industry or organisation that is 100% safe from ransomware attacks.

Organisations across the board are losing billions to bad actors, and despite their best efforts, are not just being held to ransom but also falling victim to repeated attacks, and sometimes losing data or suffering downtime even if they do pony up the ransoms.



And while stories of ransomware litter the headlines on an almost daily basis, they seldom reveal what happened behind the scenes, such as how the organisation reacted, the negotiations it held with its attackers, the challenges experienced in terms of retrieving data and getting systems up and running again.



What isn’t discussed, is what they learned from the experience.



To unpack this and more, Rubrik, in partnership with ITWeb, is hosting a webinar on 26 January at 11am, entitled ‘Real life ransomware recovery - stories from the front’, that will share the real-life stories of enterprises around the world who suffered ransomware attacks, and how they responded and recovered.



Attendees will hear all about the attackers’ modi operandi, where IT teams went wrong as well as what they got right, and ultimately how the victims got their businesses back up and running.



Rubrik experts will also share tips and guidance on best practices for risk mitigation and response, as well as how organisations can move towards a sustainable security architecture for greater business resilience.



There will be three speakers from Rubrik who will share their knowledge in a panel discussion during the event.



Werner Vorster, the company’s country manager, or sub-Saharan Africa, has 20 years experience in enterprise IT, and has dealt with some of the largest companies in SA. He has spent the last four years growing Rubrik’s enterprise cloud businesses in the region, from hyper-converged to next-generation data management solutions.



Eric Badenhorst, systems engineering lead, Sub-Saharan Africa, began his professional career in the ITC field over 20 years ago, and has held various positions ranging from consulting, pre-sales, product management, business development, and practice management. During the past decade, he has focused on pre-sales in the data management space, and joined Rubrik three years ago.

Vileen Dhutia, the company’s EMEA security specialist, has been working in IT and security for more than 20 years and has been an evangelist of emerging technology trends to help businesses stay ahead of emerging threats. He has worked with technology vendors across enterprise, service provider and public sector organisations around the world, which has helped him to connect technology and business objectives.

For more information, and to register, click here.