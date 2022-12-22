Intel splits graphic chips unit into two

Chipmaker Intel is splitting its graphic chips unit into two, as the company realigns the business to better compete with rivals Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

That’s according to Reuters, which notes that the consumer graphics unit will be combined with Intel’s client computing group, which makes chips for personal computers, while accelerated computing teams will join its data centre and artificial intelligence business.

Bloomberg reports that Raja Koduri, who heads the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics unit, will move to back to his previous position as Intel chief architect.

It adds that those who reported to Koduri will move to either Intel’s PC or server chip business units.

Koduri, whose career includes spells at Apple and AMD, is being given oversight of Intel’s long-term technology programmes such as developing advanced memory and integrating different types of chips to achieve higher performance computing, says the publication, adding that he will work in cooperation with Intel’s design teams.

“Discrete graphics and accelerated computing are critical growth engines for Intel,” Intel says in a statement. “We are evolving our structure to accelerate and scale their impact and drive go-to-market strategies with a unified voice to customers.”