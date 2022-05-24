Nutanix named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software and Distributed Files and Object Storage

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software (HCI) for the fourth consecutive year and for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for the second consecutive year. Nutanix believes these distinctions showcase the strong value of Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) and Nutanix Unified Storage, which provide customers with simple and flexible software solutions and unique and seamless storage offerings.

“We are incredibly appreciative to see our customers tell our story through product reviews on Gartner Peer Insights,” said Lee Caswell, Senior Vice-President, Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix. “These repeat distinctions validate our focus on the complete customer experience for IT, even as we add new differentiated value to the Nutanix Cloud Platform.”

The Customers’ Choice recognition is based on detailed feedback from customer ratings over an 18-month period, ending 28 February 2022 for HCI and 31 January 2022 for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. NCI holds an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5, and Nutanix Unified Storage holds an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.*

NCI provides a complete software solution including virtual compute, storage and networking for virtual machines and containers, that can be deployed in private data centres on the hardware of a customer’s choice or in public clouds with built-in resilience, self-healing, performance, disaster recovery capabilities and security. Running NCI on public cloud enables customers to accelerate their journey to hybrid cloud for agility, elasticity and application modernisation while maintaining the operational efficiency of a unified cloud environment with common management and policies across clouds.

Nutanix Unified Storage delivers distributed and software-defined storage for multiple protocols (volumes, files, objects) to support a variety of workloads deployed anywhere – private, public or hybrid cloud – with licence portability in between. Nutanix provides customers with the unique ability to use block, files and object storage on the same platform. A single point of management for all storage resources eliminates complexity of multiple interfaces and enables non-storage experts to handle most day-to-day storage and data management tasks. Intelligent analytics integrated into the solution provide data visibility and deep insights for governance and security of data.

A sample of NCI customers said:

“They [Nutanix] seem to be constantly evolving and updating their product. You have one product one day, and bam, the next day they added an update with some super-cool new feature that they actually listened to the community of users and developed. It's almost 'Tesla-like' in the way that they take feedback from their customers. It shows they really are listening and want to build a better product.” – Systems Administrator in the Consumer Goods Industry

“Easy to install, manage and maintain. Six years of running without downtime. The system has consistently outperformed expectations. Updates are always spot-on for correcting possible issues and enhancing performance.” – Senior Systems Engineer in the Transportation Industry

“The simplest way to describe Nutanix is that it just works, it does what you expect when you expect it. An excellent way to move to a hyperconverged infrastructure platform if you're more familiar with traditional layered architecture.” – ICT Infrastructure Engineer in State and Local Government Industry

“Nutanix has been the backbone of our infrastructure for the past five years. We rely on their stability and performance daily.” – Senior Systems Engineer in IT Services Industry

A sample of Nutanix Unified Storage customers said:

“Nutanix helps in ensuring we can manage our files in the best way possible. It also makes it easy to curate and manage content, generate meaningful insights, and get access to team files on my mobile device. It has an unbeatable storage efficiency.” – Team Lead in Banking Industry

“Nutanix Files gave us a great visibility on our data with valuable insights about data ageing and file/size distribution by file types, which allowed us to move forward with our 'data archiving' initiative and planning. It has also an anomaly detection feature that helps identifying strange/undesired access patterns (behaviour), such as a user deleting or changing ownership/permission on files and folders or even ransomware attacks (editing hundreds/thousands of files) and preventing it. You don't get those features with most of the other players, unless you pay for very expensive and specific 'data intelligence' software’s. On Nutanix Files, they came out of the box.” – Solutions Architect in IT Services Industry

“Smooth implementation and full cooperation from vendor [Nutanix] with full support for training, configuration, and questions. We had such an easy transition from our traditional storage that our end users did not experience any disruption in our day-to-day production.” – Network Specialist in K-12 Education Industry

“We are happy to use Nutanix Files, which is a simple, reliable, and speedy solution to enable us to deploy an easy-to-use storage fabric across their cloud environments to reduce all our costs and simplify data management.” – Security Engineer in Communications Industry

