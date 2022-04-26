HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform delivers greater choice, simplicity with unified experience, new cloud services, expanded partner ecosystem

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced significant advancements to HPE GreenLake, the company's flagship offering that enables organisations to modernise all their applications and data, from edge to cloud. HPE's market-leading hybrid cloud platform just got stronger, with a unified operating experience, new cloud services and availability of HPE GreenLake in the online marketplaces of several leading distributors.

“HPE was among the first to deliver a cloud platform that enables customers to manage and extract insights from their data from edge to cloud, and our continued innovation is driving growth and furthering our market leadership,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE. “In the hybrid cloud market, HPE GreenLake is unique in its simplicity, unification, depth of cloud services and partner network. We are furthering our differentiation, boldly setting HPE GreenLake even further apart as the ideal platform for customers to drive data-first modernisation.”

HPE GreenLake platform – supporting multicloud experiences wherever workloads live

HPE GreenLake supports multicloud experiences everywhere – including clouds that live on-premises, at the edge, in a co-location facility and in a public cloud – and continues to drive strong demand worldwide. In Q1 2022, HPE reported Annual Recurring Revenue of $798 million and increased as-a-service orders 136% year-over-year.

HPE continues to invest and innovate in HPE GreenLake to provide customers one easy-to-use platform to radically transform and modernise their organisation. Platform updates include:

Convergence of Aruba Central, a cloud-native, AI-powered network management solution, with the HPE GreenLake platform. Now, more than 120 000 Aruba networking customers, which includes nearly 2 million devices to manage and 2 million API calls per day, can use the HPE GreenLake platform to order services on-demand and manage their assets.

A new, unified operational experience that provides a simplified view and access to all cloud services, spanning the entire HPE portfolio, with single sign-on access, security, compliance, elasticity and data protection.

The HPE GreenLake platform provides the foundation for more than 50 cloud services, including electronic health records, ML Ops, payments, unified analytics and SAP HANA, as well as a wide array of cloud services from partners.

HPE GreenLake for Aruba networking: As a leading provider and expert in delivering comprehensive edge connectivity networking solutions, HPE is building out its network as a service (NaaS) offerings with HPE GreenLake for Aruba networking. The eight new services simplify the process of procuring and deploying NaaS and allow customers to align network spend to usage needs, while ensuring that the network is always ready to support business objectives.

HPE GreenLake Data Services: New and enhanced services for block storage and data protection join the current HPE GreenLake data services.

HPE GreenLake for Block Storage: HPE GreenLake for Block Storage is the industry's first block storage as a service to deliver 100% data availability guarantee built-in on a cloud operational model. It helps businesses transform faster and brings self-service agility to critical enterprise applications. The new offering delivers the following capabilities:

Self-service provisioning to provide line of business owners and database admins the agility required to build and deploy new apps, services, and projects faster; and

IT resources are freed to work on strategic, higher-value initiatives with 98% operational time savings.

HPE Backup and Recovery Service: Enhanced HPE Backup and Recovery Service is backup as a service built for hybrid cloud. Customers can effortlessly protect their data for virtual machines, gain rapid recovery on-premises, and deliver a cost-effective approach to store long-term backups in the public cloud. HPE Backup and Recovery Service is now available for virtual machines deployed on heterogeneous infrastructure. Additionally, HPE is advancing its ransomware recovery solutions by adding immutable data copies – on-premises or on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with HPE Backup and Recovery Service.

HPE GreenLake for High Performance Computing: HPE is further enhancing its HPE GreenLake for High Performance Computing (HPC) offerings, making it more accessible for any enterprise to adopt the technology by adding new, purpose-built HPC capabilities. The new capabilities quickly tackle the most demanding compute and data-intensive workloads to power AI and ML initiatives and accelerate time to insight. These also include lower entry points to HPC, with a smaller configuration of 10 nodes, to test workloads and scale as needed.

HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management: First introduced at HPE Discover 2021, the HPE GreenLake Compute Ops Management is a cloud-native management console to access, monitor, and manage servers. Compute Ops Management easily and securely automates the compute lifecycle management across a customer's compute environment. The cloud service is open for a 90-day free trial and will be available for purchase in June 2022.

HPE expands its partner ecosystem to deliver industry-leading solutions through HPE GreenLake: The HPE GreenLake platform attracts a broad ecosystem of partners seeking to deliver their applications and services on the platform.

HPE continues to invest in co-development with key distribution partners. Over 100 000 partners can now leverage the platform to deliver the cloud experience to their clients. Updates include a catalogue of predefined cloud services for the marketplaces, and improvements to automate ordering and billing.

HPE also announced the availability of HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, a new, optimised offering that provides customers more choice and flexibility for their hybrid IT environments. HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI is an integrated system, pre-built and configured for faster deployment and easier integration and delivered as a pay-per-use service from HPE GreenLake.

"Aside from the clear multicloud experience benefits delivered, using HPE GreenLake provides local currency stability to South African businesses, which is critical for those organisations going into the cloud who may be billed in dollars," said Jaap Scholten, Head of Hybrid IT at Datacentrix. "Datacentrix's multi-tenanted approach to GreenLake has also opened up the infrastructure to companies of all sizes, meaning that there is no requirement for significant work demand in order to take advantage of the many advantages offered by this hybrid cloud platform."

Find out more by visiting https://www.datacentrix.co.za/hpe-greenlake.html