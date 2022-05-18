Lexmark recognised with multiple manufacturing leadership awards

Lexmark, a global imaging and IOT solutions leader, today announced it has been recognised as a winner in the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for its outstanding achievement in three categories: artificial intelligence and machine learning; digital supply chains; and collaborative ecosystems. This is the 11th year in a row that Lexmark has received recognition from the distinguished organisation.

"Lexmark continually focuses on creating and delivering best-in-class products and processes. These awards validate our industry leadership," said Tonya Jackson, senior vice-president and chief product delivery officer. "We thank the Manufacturing Leadership Council for recognising the talented Lexmark employees who innovate every day, driving best practices across the organisation."

The council developed the Manufacturing Leadership Awards to honour manufacturing companies and leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. For 2022, awards were presented to companies and individuals in 11 categories, honouring world-class manufacturing achievements. Lexmark was recognised in three of the 11 categories in 2022.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Lexmark's New Product Introduction team and Ventures teams were recognised for collaborating internally to drive out costs in the artificial intelligence and machine learning category. The teams built and automated a visual inspection system by integrating the Lexmark Optra Edge device with Lexmark's manufacturing system. By using a Lexmark solution, the team achieved a 70% reduction in the cost of comparable automated vision systems for our manufacturing facilities.

Digital supply chains

When the COVID-19 pandemic took component shortages to a crisis level, Lexmark had to find a new way to manage them. The Lexmark Product Delivery team was recognised in the digital supply chains category for creating a solution that enables better visibility across suppliers and components. The team worked collaboratively across the company to identify, collect and consolidate data from multiple sources, including the supply and demand views of key manufacturers, and built a digital twin to improve visibility into the entire system.

Collaborative ecosystems

Lexmark was recognised in the collaborative ecosystems category for expanding its circular economy opportunities. The collection and re-use or recycling of used toner cartridges is critical to the success of Lexmark's circular economy initiatives. The Lexmark Cartridge Collection Program (LCCP) allows customers to quickly return used cartridges to collection locations in every region worldwide. Still, only a handful of sites are equipped to identify whether the cartridges can be refurbished and re-used. The Lexmark team built a cloud solution that evaluates returned cartridges without the need for costly hardware. The new solution is a win-win, providing significant cost savings to the organisation and benefiting the environment by allowing Lexmark to re-use more cartridges than ever before.

Lexmark will be recognised at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on 29 June 2022, at the JW Marriott in Marco Island, Florida. The gala is the closing event for Rethink: The Manufacturing Leadership Council Summit. Details about the awards are available here.

