Rajant named a winner in Security Today’s 2022 New Product of the Year – Intelligent Communications

Choosing alliances with OEMs that will provide products proven to provide secure customer networks is a key point for Duxbury Networking. This is according to Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributor of Rajant technology.

“We were therefore thrilled when Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, was announced as Security Today (1105 Media) magazine’s 2022 New Product of the Year winner in the ‘Intelligent Communications’ category, for its Peregrine LTE BreadCrumb,” says Huysamen.

Now in its 14th year of honouring outstanding product development achievements by security equipment manufacturers, Security Today’s independently juried panel of industry experts evaluated 47 product categories to determine winners.

“The Rajant Peregrine LTE has now been honoured twice by Security Today, having received its Govie award distinction back in May 2022,” says Rajant Vice-President of Technology Dave Acker. “We are grateful for Security Today’s Intelligent Communication award for our newest quad transceiver. The industrial-grade Peregrine LTE is high-performance, supports a maximum combined data rate of 2.6Gbps and allows dynamic routing over LTE or Rajant Kinetic Mesh.”

The Peregrine LTE integrates four radios – one 2.4GHz 2X2 MIMO, two 5GHz 2×2 MIMO and one LTE 2×2 MIMO. The platform offers global public and private LTE capabilities, multiple MIMO radio and ethernet interfaces, high throughput, low latency and enhanced security performance with up to 256-QAM and 80MHz channels. Rajant is keenly focused on data security and takes pride in delivering a flexible, dynamic wireless solution for real-time, mission-critical communication for various data, voice, video and autonomous applications to the industry.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.

