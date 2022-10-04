MTN, ZTE successfully held 'MTN 5G Your Life' event

Recently, the "MTN 5G Your Life" event, jointly organised by ZTE and MTN, was successfully held at Cape Town V&A Waterfront.

An interactive centre was set up in the shopping mall from 22 to 26 September. The interactive centre followed the concept of My MTN Home, creating a warm and inviting home environment for consumers. ZTE's MBB (mobile broadband) products were shown in the interactive centre as well. It is convenient for consumers to have an immersive experience of ZTE’s MBB products. ZTE MBB products attracted a large number of consumers to come into the interactive centre to try the products.

On 24 September, there was a 5G live streaming of the URC champions match at the amphitheatre. The live streaming rugby match and the artist performances during halftime attracted a large number of audiences to watch the game. It is estimated that the number of audiences on the day reached 15 000 to 20 000. MTN and ZTE, as the organisers, distributed gifts for the audiences during the live streaming .

Managing Director of ZTE South Africa, Bob Zhou, said: “The event was successfully held through the deep co-operation of ZTE and MTN. The live streaming-based 5G network brings a new experience to the audience. After this event – ZTE brand paired with MTN Home – ZTE and MTN become closer and closer. ZTE would like continue to work with MTN to provide better applications and services to consumers in the future.”