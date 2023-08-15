SoftwareOne appoints new leadership for SA, Africa

Makhosini Dlamini has been appointed as business development executive for South Africa and Africa.

Global software and cloud solutions provider, SoftwareOne, has appointed Makhosini Dlamini as business development executive for the South Africa and Africa regions.

A former Vodacom, Oracle, and Microsoft executive, Dlamini has over 16 years’ experience in ICT, including 11 years at Microsoft where he was involved in significant projects such as UNISA’s migration to Microsoft AD/Exchange and the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s adoption of the AD/Exchange platform.

Swiss-based SoftwareOne helps businesses to migrate to the cloud and and modernise their workloads and applications.



Dlamini says the cost and complexity of migrating to the cloud present obstacles for many organisations on the continent. “Many customers understand the need to migrate to the cloud but face budget constraints due to economic factors. Migrating to the cloud is a complex and resource-intensive project, requiring the rebuilding of workloads and applications.”

He says SoftwareOne provides the necessary guidance and assistance to help customers overcome these challenges.

See also CIOs under pressure to make IT budgets stretch further

“Our expertise is seamlessly integrating IT solutions with our customers’ business goals. Our approach begins by delving into their core business objectives and challenges, allowing us to tailor technology to facilitate their growth."

Dlamini saysSoftwareOne also offers an assessment of a customer’s software assets and identifies cost-saving opportunities by redefining licence arrangements.

this enabbles customers to redirect funds toward cloud migration and technological innovation.

"Of course, another important trend is the adoption of AI. As in all areas of technology, our approach emphasises a deep understanding of our customers’ businesses and aligning technology with their strategic goals," he adds.

Dlamini will be supported by Marilyn Moodley, country leader and local director for South Africa and Africa, as well as SoftwareOne’s sales team comprising Kyasha Wardman, Thiren Reddy, Calvin Kodisang and Navi Pillay, as well as by local channel partners.

Moodley, says there is a lot of potential for organisations in South Africa and Africa to use technology to grow and create meaningful impact in the markets in which they operate, a potential that Dlamini understands on a granular level.