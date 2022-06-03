Macrocomm, Bosch to manufacture IOT devices in Brits

Macrocomm CEO Sivi Moodley; Buti Manamela, deputy minister of higher education, science and innovation; and Frank du Plessis, regional president at Bosch in SA.

South African-based internet of things (IOT) solutions provider Macrocomm and German multinational engineering and tech firm Bosch today announced a partnership in the smart solutions sector, for the development and manufacture of IOT devices and sensors.

The deal will see IOT devices that have been researched and developed by Macrocomm being produced at Bosch’s manufacturing facility in Brits, for local and export markets.

Globally, Bosch recently consolidated its activities centred on IOT into a new subsidiary called Bosch.IO.

“This initiative will ensure we leverage the economies of scale benefits, as well as the world-class manufacturing standards of Bosch to produce high-quality IOT devices and sensors at cost-effective prices to address challenges in the local market,” says Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm Group.

“More importantly, this will also contribute to local 4IR [fourth industrial revolution] skills development and innovation.”

“IOT is changing how we live, work and get around, and this initiative is in line with our ‘invented for life’ ethos,” says Frank du Plessis, regional president for Electrical Drive at Bosch in South Africa.

“We are constantly developing new ways of applying technologies that will make all aspects of life easier as homes, factories, businesses and mobility become smarter. This, augmented by Bosch’s world-class and quality manufacturing facility, will create competitive advantage for Macrocomm,” adds Du Plessis.

The partnership has also received support and endorsement from Buti Manamela, deputy minister of higher education, science and innovation, for its contribution towards strengthening foreign business relationships and collaboration, as well as towards local 4IR skills development and participation and inclusion in the digital economy.

“Government is doing its part in growing digitisation and we believe digitisation is forcing all of us to make sustainable investment in technology and innovation,” said Manemela at the ceremony.

“We have seen a whole lot of new technologies that have emerged into the market, whether it is shopping for groceries or banking. We are becoming a digitised society and these kinds of contributions make sure South Africa is part of what is happening globally so that we are not left behind.

“We have an obligation as leaders in society, not only in government but also in the private sector, to ensure we have policies and these kinds of innovations and collaborations which complement each other, which we believe are going to do a great deal, particularly for young people.”