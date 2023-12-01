NIL Data SA, ISC2 join forces to deliver cutting-edge cyber security education across sub-Saharan Africa

ISC2 and NIL partnership.

Leading IT training and consulting company NIL Data South Africa is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with ISC2, the world’s leading non-profit member organisation for cyber security professionals, the companies say. This groundbreaking collaboration will provide IT professionals across sub-Saharan Africa with access to state-of-the-art cyber security learning resources and certifications.

The demand for cyber security expertise has never been greater, with cyber threats evolving at an alarming pace. As organisations across the regions face increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, this partnership between NIL Data South Africa and ISC2 aims to bridge the cyber security skills gap and empower IT professionals with the knowledge, training and resources needed to protect their organisations effectively.

With ISC2 being a global authority renowned for establishing industry standards and certifications, the collaboration ensures students have the opportunity to pursue globally recognised certifications, including the renowned Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP). ISC2 Certifications are the industry’s most widely recognised and sought-after achievements at all stages of a cyber security career, says NIL Data South Africa.

To meet the anticipated demand for these highly respected courses, NIL Data South Africa will offer flexible learning options, including part-time Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT), to enable more learners to take advantage of the opportunity to advance their careers by demonstrating their expertise in cyber security.

"We are excited to partner with ISC2 to bring high-quality cyber security education and certifications to IT professionals in sub-Saharan Africa," said Martin Camp, Managing Director at NIL Data South Africa. "In an increasingly digital world, cyber security is paramount, and our partnership with ISC2 will empower IT professionals to become leaders in this critical field."

Karen Sharpe, Head of Product at NIL Data South Africa, commented: “The decision to partner with ISC2 is a transformative step on our journey to bring a world-class cyber security curriculum to African IT professionals. By aligning with this globally respected association, we gain access to an invaluable network of experts, cutting-edge certifications and a wealth of industry insights, providing our students with both the real-world skills that today's employers seek."

"By joining forces with NIL Data South Africa, we aim to expand our reach and make cyber security education more accessible to professionals in sub-Saharan Africa," said Marc Barfoot, Manager of Commercial Partnerships at ISC2. "Together, we will equip IT experts with the skills and certifications they need to protect their organisations and contribute to a safer digital landscape."

The partnership between NIL Data South Africa and ISC2 promises to be a game-changer for IT professionals in sub-Saharan Africa. For more information about the collaboration and available cyber security training and certification programmes, please visit https://learning.nil.co.za/cyber-security/.