Take your cyber security strategy to the next level with iSSC’s managed security services

As a managed security service provider, iSSC assists organisations to keep their IT environment compliant, secure and updated. Our customers prefer this flexible approach to managed cyber security by means of outsourcing their IT security maintenance to iSSC, within a structured and clearly defined customer SLA.

As digital technologies evolve, so does cyber crime. Threats are growing more hostile, the number of endpoints needing to be controlled is rising, budgets are tight and in-house resources devoted to security are at a premium.

Whether you're challenged with meeting IT budget demands, fighting new threat adversaries or are just looking for more efficiency around your security initiatives, we understand that all businesses are different, and that's why our managed security services are designed for that kind of flexibility.

As a leading security service provider, our managed security services minimise disruptions and enable you to maintain business continuity across your entire organisation – leaving you to focus on other priorities. We offer comprehensive threat protection, enabling us to identify potential risks, mitigate any immediate impact and prevent subsequent attacks from happening.

Our team is certified, experienced and trained to design and implement solutions that will address each need within a customer’s environment, which not only protects and supports a customer’s IT requirements, but also protects the brand of a business and its identity.

In conclusion, we aim to provide the best cyber managed security services to allow customers to focus on the business while we focus on making sure their business runs smoothly and without risk.

Our collective IP approach and strong, transparent and trusted relationships make our MSS the choice of highly regulated and risk-averse organisations.

We assume operational control of your network, with 24/7 monitoring and management, emergency response and up-to-date security reports. When you consult with iSSC, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Every company has different requirements and requires a unique approach.

Interested? Schedule a consultation with one of our MSS experts today.