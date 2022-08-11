CallCabinet awarded 2022 Communications Solutions Product of the Year

CallCabinet is delighted to receive the 2022 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award by TMC. To win this award for the seventh time running speaks to CallCabinet’s continued commitment to innovation. It reminds us of a quote by one of the great motivational speakers, Jim Rohn: “For every disciplined effort, there is a multiple reward.”

To continue leading the compliance recording industry requires discipline and CallCabinet has it in spades. Even the slogan: ‘Compliant to the core’ speaks volumes to CallCabinet’s commitment to providing cloud-based compliance recording. Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet, stated: “The real advantage is that CallCabinet continues to deliver the most robustly developed cloud recording solution for any business looking to set their workforce free from premises-bound conversations.”

Today’s workforce wants the freedom to work at the office, at home and on the go, and CallCabinet enables all of them to do work compliantly. It’s a solution that allows PBX, VOIP and unified communications (UC) platforms to accommodate these workforce demands.

CallCabinet is certified by all the major UC, VOIP and PBX systems for seamless integration, including Microsoft Teams (with MS Teams app add-in), Cisco, Webex, Zoom, BroadSoft, Metaswitch and many more.

But that’s only the start. CallCabinet’s rich feature set includes unlimited voice analytics driven by next-gen AI, global support and data sovereignty, military-grade data security and so much more.

To win an award speaks to achievement; to win many speaks to excellence. Visit www.callcabinet.com to find out more.