Building Together: Binance celebrates six years of innovation, collaboration in global blockchain industry

Six years of buliding.

Binance, which positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-currency infrastructure provider, honours its sixth anniversary with a global campaign and key regional celebrations in the spirit of “Building Together”.

Building on the success of last year's celebrations, Binance is once again hosting its Binance Awards. This year's categories include Crypto Personality of the Year, NFT Project of the Year, Top Crypto Educator and Best Crypto Meme Account. Alongside pre-selected nominees for certain categories, Binance has invited its community to nominate contenders for all categories. All winners will then receive awards as recognition and appreciation for their exceptional contributions to the crypto world.

Binance will also add a dash of fun to the celebrations with its social contest. Users are encouraged to unleash their creativity by decorating any object – excluding cakes – with Binance elements. Participants can showcase their entries on social media using the hashtag #BinanceTurns6. The most inventive and captivating submissions will have the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in USDT and exclusive Binance anniversary merchandise.

To celebrate six years of Binance, Binance Academy is launching its Blockchain Study Week, underscoring Binance's commitment to arming its users with vital knowledge and fostering in-depth blockchain understanding. By exploring educational materials on Binance Academy, users can not only deepen their comprehension of this revolutionary technology, but also stand a chance to share in up to 60 000 USDT of token vouchers.

"We celebrate our sixth anniversary acknowledging the dedication and faith displayed by each member of our community. Our success stands on the pillars of a user-centric approach, firm commitment to compliance and an enduring spirit of innovation," said Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance Director. "As we embark on another year, we eagerly anticipate the challenges and opportunities that await us. We are profoundly grateful for this shared journey and look forward to many more years of building, innovating and leading together!"

Discover more about Binance's six-year anniversary activities here: https://www.binance.com/en/land/binance-turns-6