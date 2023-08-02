Enter your app into HUAWEI AppGallery Category of 12th MTN Business App of the Year Awards

The category is reserved for apps that are published on AppGallery.

HUAWEI proudly continues its role as a category sponsor for the 2023 MTN Business App of the Year Awards, marking the fourth consecutive year of their valued partnership. This esteemed annual event celebrates remarkable app development talent throughout Africa, while also propelling the advancement of mobile digital innovations. The awards serve as a tribute to the outstanding contributions made by exceptional coders, tech enthusiasts, start-ups and promising app developers. With the 2023 competition now open, you can submit your entry and stand a chance to win.

Best HUAWEI AppGallery Category

The Best HUAWEI AppGallery Category, included in the MTN Business App of the Year Awards, is a dedicated category reserved for apps that are published on AppGallery. The category recognises and honours app developers who have integrated their apps into the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem, using one or more of HUAWEI’s HMS Core integration kits. These kits support app developers during the design and development of their apps, by providing frameworks and tools that bring added functionality and deliver a great user experience to more than 9.1 million HUAWEI device users in South Africa. If you have an app and want to have it published on AppGallery, e-mail the team on: appgalleryza@huawei.com for more information.

In the AppGallery Category of the 2022 MTN Business App of the Year Awards, three outstanding apps stood out for their innovation, value and social relevance. HOMii, a cutting-edge residential facility app that allows individuals to book their ideal urban living space and immerse themselves in the vibrant city lifestyle. KOER the world's first and largest Afrikaans dating app. And Angula, an educational app that empowers users to learn African languages using the authentic voices of native speakers.

By integrating their app with HMS, these app developers have the opportunity to reach more device users in HUAWEI’s massive user base, as well as receive monetisation opportunities with above industry-standard advertising revenue. In addition, they have access to a diverse range of promotional channels.

The MTN Business App of the Year Awards aligns perfectly with HUAWEI's mission to drive innovation and enhance the user experience within AppGallery.

HUAWEI supports the growth of app developers.

To support the growth and success of app developers, HUAWEI provides comprehensive assistance, including training sessions, technical and marketing support, access to valuable resources, engaging competitions, promotions and a host of other valuable opportunities. Through this dedication, the company strives to foster a thriving ecosystem for app developers while continually improving the AppGallery offering.

If you think your app has what it takes to be recognised as one of the best, enter the 2023 competition today. Other categories include:

Best Consumer Solution

Best Enterprise Solution

Most Innovative Solution

Best Gaming Solution

Best Health Solution

Best Agricultural Solution

Best Educational Solution

Best Financial Solution

Best Hackathon Solution

Best “South African” Solution

Best Campus Cup Solution

Best African Solution

Those interested can visit https://appoftheyear.co.za/submit/ and follow the prompts.