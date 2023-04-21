BCX opens entries for innovation awards

Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, CMO and the awards programme sponsor at BCX.

IT solutions provider BCX is inviting technology innovators to participate in the 2023 edition of the BCX Digital Innovation Awards.

In a statement, the Telkom subsidiary says organisations can enter one of three categories, namely public sector entities, corporate enterprise, aswell as small and medium enterprise (SME).

“I am excited to see what innovations our entrants bring to this year’s awards. Each year, my fellow judges and I have been astounded by the ingenuity and creativity of the entries. It is also encouraging that the BCX Digital Innovation Awards has grown in stature and recognition,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, CMO and the awards programme sponsor at BCX.

“Reputable businesses, such as Old Mutual, Discovery Bank and Shoprite Checkers have been some of the previous entrants and winners. It is also encouraging that the SME entrants have produced inspiring innovations that are impacting industries in South Africa and in some instances, across the world.”

Now in its fifth year, the initiative recognises organisations that transform their businesses through technological advancements and digital transformation, despite the challenging times.

Additionally, these are businesses that are looking to enhance their contributions to society, while moving the country closer to a digitally transformed nation.

“We are looking for innovations that have achieved remarkable results that have been built by South Africans for South Africans. We are calling on all Public Sector Entities, Corporate Enterprises and SMEs who are moving the dial on digital innovation to step forward. It is an opportunity for you to showcase your ingenuity that will help us shape and digitally transform our country,” adds Ntloko-Petersen.

Entries for the awards are open until 31 July, with shortlisting and judging taking place from September to October 2023.

The winners will be announced in November 2023 at an awards ceremony in Johannesburg.

To enter, click here.