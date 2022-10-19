Xerox named leader in Quocirca’s 2022 Managed Print Services Market Landscape Report

Xerox, a global workplace technology company, has been named a leader in Quocirca’s 2022 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Landscape Report. This report recognised the top managed print services vendors who functioned as key partners and aided businesses in the shift to hybrid work.

“Our goal is to deliver better business outcomes for our customers, while securing and optimising their print infrastructure,” said Tracey Koziol, senior vice-president, Global Offerings at Xerox. “Through Xerox’s MPS cloud, analytics, security and digital workflow capabilities, we enable our customers to increase productivity and efficiency even when collaborating in a distributed work environment.”

Xerox is lauded for its versatility as an MPS partner for both the modern workplace and the home office, a key asset for companies and workers managing a hybrid work environment. Furthermore, the company is recognised by Quocirca as one of the most established MPS vendors in the market, with the broadest capabilities across the cloud, digital workflow, security and analytics.

Quocirca noted: “Xerox has long been on the path to enable agile, digital services for enterprise and SMB clients beyond traditional print management capabilities. Its cloud-first development path strategy allowed it to pivot very quickly to support homeworkers early in the pandemic. It further expanded its offer in 2020 to supply device, print, security and productivity services and solutions for an enhanced definition of workplace that includes home offices, on-campus offices, coffee shops, libraries and anywhere in between.”

The company’s dedication to integrated security solutions received additional praise from Quocirca. According to the report: “Xerox’s comprehensive security approach prevents intrusions to safeguard access to data, detects any unauthorised and harmful changes to devices and protects data and documents. Its ConnectKey ecosystem features a comprehensive set of advanced security features in partnership with McAfee and Cisco. Secure device and document management solutions monitor devices, usage and content for compliance with policies, regulatory requirements and data privacy acts.”