Introducing KHIPU’s Cloud-Native Managed Detection and Response Cyber Security Service

Over the past 12 months, our security operations centre (SOC) teams have been integrating an extensive range of security tools, including Microsoft Defender, Trend Micro, Sophos, Crowdstrike, SentinelOne, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and more into our cyber security service offerings.

Why integrate, enhance and leverage existing security tools?

One of the quickest and most unintrusive ways to introduce an SOC service is to utilise security tools that are already in place but cannot give the institution proactive ‘round-the-clock’ capabilities to identify, analyse, respond to and protect against cyber threats.

How?

With an extensive portfolio of use cases and available playbooks, our SOC can take ‘ingest’ information from such technologies and the institution's network. Coupled with our threat intelligence feeds, we can provide a wide range of services and actions. These include continually monitoring and investigating malicious or unusual activity, automatically invoking existing tools' capabilities and restricting or isolating compromised device(s).

Would you like to know more?

Please visit our website to request further information and book an SOC review session with our cyber security experts. We can demonstrate how we integrate with an extensive portfolio of technologies and provide a vast range of automated actions to limit the exposure of any attack. For Microsoft Defender customers, please ask about our cost-effective “SOC-Lite” ready-to-go service, which quickly turns your endpoint security into a 24x7x365 SOC.

Many of our education sector customers wish to leverage investments by enhancing the capabilities of existing security tools and in-house teams, transforming their environment into a 24x7x365 SOC with continual monitoring, detection and prevention of cyber threats. This is now achievable through integration with the KHIPU SOC.